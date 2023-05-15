Residents of Ward 60 in Salem oppose move to open Tasmac outlet

May 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

Residents of Thalaimalai Nagar, near Seelanaickenpatti, in Ward 60 of Salem Corporation on Monday petitioned the district administration not to open a Tasmac outlet in their ward.

During the weekly grievances redressal meeting, more than 100 residents of Thalaimalai Nagar came to the Collectorate and submitted a petition to the officials.

Speaking to reporters, the residents said that in Seelanaickenpatti locality, there are six Tasmac outlets that are functioning. Now, work is going on to open a new outlet near the Salem-Namakkal National Highway. There is a bus stop, and two marriage halls in the area. Hundreds of students use this bus stop. If a new outlet is opened, people in the locality, students, and people coming to marriage halls will be affected. So, the district administration should not allow the opening of an outlet, they added.

At Namakkal Collectorate, District Collector Shreya P. Singh received 274 petitions from the public. The Collector also distributed land pattas to 14 beneficiaries from R. Pudhupatti village near Rasipuram.

Bid to end lives

Fifteen members of a family led by Ammasi from Nallagoundampatti, near Omalur, came to the Salem Collectorate on Monday and suddenly poured kerosene over themselves.

On seeing this, the police at the Collectorate entrance poured water on them and averted the attempt. They alleged that a real estate owner was trying to grab their 80 cents of land, and revenue officials were allegedly supporting the former. When they lodged a complaint with the police, no action was taken. The town police took them to the station and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)