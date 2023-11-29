HamberMenu
Residents of Ward 54 in Coimbatore rally for faster implementation of UGD and SUEZ schemes

SUEZ and UGD works commenced two months ago but not a single lane has been covered completely, says Ward Councillor D. Baghyam

November 29, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Due to incomplete underground drainage and SUEZ drinking water supply works in Ward 54, residents have been made to wait for months for roads to be laid.

Due to incomplete underground drainage and SUEZ drinking water supply works in Ward 54, residents have been made to wait for months for roads to be laid. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 54: Neelikonampalayam (East Zone)
Main areas
Kamarajar road, Sriram Nagar, Neelikonampalayam main road, Varadarajapuram, Anna Nagar road, Indira Garden
Voters
Female - 9294
Male - 9315
Others - 2
Councillor
D. Baghyam (DMK)
Contact number
8925514054
Issues
Slow pace of development works
Infrastructure
Two public toilets, Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation park

In a fervent appeal for improved civic amenities, residents of Neelikonampalayam in Coimbatore’s Ward 54 have demanded the swift execution of vital infrastructure projects. Foremost among their requests is the expedited implementation of the underground drainage (UGD) system and the seamless availability of 24/7 SUEZ drinking water.

The call for UGD arises from the residents’ concerns about sanitation and environmental well-being. Neelikonampalayam, like many burgeoning urban areas, grapples with the need for a modern and efficient drainage system to ensure the proper disposal of waste and prevent waterlogging during monsoons.

S. V. Alagu, President of the Neelikonampalayam People’s Welfare Association, highlighted the paradoxical challenge faced by the area. Despite being situated at a higher elevation compared to the city center, Neelikonampalayam contends with recurring flooding and water stagnation during the monsoon season. “The issue arises due to the inadequacies of the existing drainage system,” he said.

In addition to this, the demand for 24/7 Suez drinking water services underscores the community’s yearning for uninterrupted access to clean and safe drinking water.

P. Gnyanavel, who has been residing in Sriram Nagar for 40 years, said, “We get Siruvani drinking water once in two weeks, which is insufficient given how densely populated some pockets of this locality are. We quickly run out of water and resort to hiring private tankers.”

Despite residents voicing their concerns in community meetings and local forums, little has been done to address their demands. Ward Councillor D. Baghyam told The Hindu that although SUEZ and UGD works began two months ago, not a single lane has been fully covered.

“Compounding the issue, once a pipe is laid, it ruptures and gets contaminated with salt water. Despite raising this concern multiple times during council meetings, the process has yet to be expedited, and the lack of responsiveness from contractors necessitates the hiring of plumbers for repairs,” she said.

Ms. Baghyam also said that UGD work was initially set to be completed by the end of December this year but given the current pace at which work is being carried out, it is likely to get extended by five more months.

