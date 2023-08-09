Residents of Ward 38 of Coimbatore Corporation seek shifting of composting unit on Marudhamalai foothills

August 09, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Concerns were raised by the residents of Ward 38 of the Coimbatore Corporation’s West Zone regarding the potential escalation of human-animal conflict in the area. They urged the Corporation to refrain from commencing operations of the micro composting centre (MCC) being established in IOB Colony.

K. Arunkumar (53), a resident of IOB Colony for 30 years, said elephants and wild boars frequent the area. “If food and meat waste is brought into the ward more often to be dumped at the MCC, these wild animals, attracted by the odour, will enter the city regularly.”

Another resident said three jumbos passed by his residence near Subramaniam Street in Bharathi Nagar late on August 4.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that the Supreme Court had passed an order that no one could move the court seeking closure of MCCs. “Organic waste is collected from two or three wards. This waste must be processed before being sent to the Vellalore dump yard. So far, there is no evidence for the claim that the animals may enter the residential areas more due to the odour. This claim will be scientifically ascertained by the civic body, if need be,” he stated.

An official of the Health Department of the Corporation said the waste would be processed with ‘effective microorganisms’ (EM) solution, to produce manure. Hence, the smell would not spread.

According to an engineer associated with the ward in the Corporation, the MCC work that started in 2018 was halted temporarily due to an objection from the locals in 2019. “After the SC passed the order, works restarted five months ago. The initial estimate to raise the 12-pit MCC was ₹48 lakh. Now, for additional work and equipment, ₹40 lakh more has been added to the estimate,” she said.

Mr. Arunkumar further alleged that since carrying the garden waste to the bins on the main road was tasking, many burn the tree branches and leaves on the roadsides.

A local resident close to the Bharathiar University’s School of Distance Educations on the Marudhamalai Road, where two piles of garden waste were set ablaze, alleged the burning was rampant and the smoke caused discomfort, especially for students waiting at the bus stop nearby.

An official said the authorities would identify those who were burning waste and raise awareness about the health hazards.

