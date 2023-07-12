Residents of Ward 34 in Coimbatore city await better roads

July 12, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The local people of Ward 34 of the Coimbatore Corporation demand better roads in areas adjoining the Edayarpalayam - Kavundampalayam highways road.

The highway road cuts through areas that are dominated by small businesses and eateries.

Nisha, a 31-year-old resident of Indira Nagar, an area close to the junction towards Kavundampalayam, alleged the roads are rutted for several years.

“The roads turn sludgy on the edges after even mild showers. Many have tripped on the road and suffered serious injuries over the years. The dust that spreads when heavy or fast vehicles pass through here is very unhygienic,” she added.

Karan (35), an autorickshaw driver, claimed it was tough to transport elderly and pregnant women through P&T Colony and TVS Nagar. The road also gives in when heavy vehicles ply continuously during monsoon, he said.

Former ward councillor K. Marimuthu of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said, “Those plying towards private schools on Thadagam Road and a Corporation school in K.K Pudur are forced to use the narrow rocky lanes of Indira Nagar, which is unsafe.”

Further, he added, the interior lanes in Jeeva Nagar, Balaji Nagar and the main road in Sivaji Colony Extension must also be focussed. The ward also requires more streetlights, mainly in Giriraj Nagar.

The encroachments in Indira Nagar need to be removed first before requesting sanctions for laying the road, said assistant engineer of the Ward S.M. Hari Prasath.

“The road condition has to be improved, works for which can be approved only after the illegal structures are razed down. The officials of the State Slum Clearance Board [Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board] must inspect the spot and allot units elsewhere for the residents in that area. The officials in the Board have been informed,” the engineer said.

Regarding the condition of the road in Jeeva Nagar, he said work has begun under Integrated the Urban Development Mission and is expected to be completed in roughly 20 days.

Moreover, 80 new streetlights have been ordered for the Ward which will arrive soon and be fitted immediately, he added.

