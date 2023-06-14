Residents of Ward 30 at Ganapathy in Coimbatore await Pilloor III drinking water connections

June 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Over 15,800 residents of Ward 30 await drinking water connections through pipelines that are being laid by SUEZ India. The ward is presently supplied water from the Pilloor II drinking water project instead of the regular Siruvani Drinking Water scheme, considering the water level in the latter was at 0.89 feet above dead storage on Tuesday.

N. Indira Gandhi (40), a resident of Ganesh Layout for 25 years, said the local people received drinking water via the older pipes once a week for roughly 12 hours.

Assistant Engineer (AE) for Water Supply in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation I. Nazar said the new pipeline connection was done in areas such as Ganesh Layout and Moogambigai Nagar. But water supply must be commissioned from Pilloor III. “The leaks in the new pipelines were checked and corrected. But, the new pipes are directly connected to the Pilloor III reservoir. So, supply will start once the commissioning begins. The older ones laid in 1992-1993, through which drinking water is currently supplied, may have some leaks that are repaired periodically.”

Roads

T. Manoharan (45), a shopkeeper in Gandhi Nagar in Ganapathy, said the residential area has increased as more apartments sprouted in the last five years.

“With this, vehicular traffic from the main road increased towards the interior layouts. Many small businesses, eateries and grocery shops close-by have come up — so loading trucks are more common now,” he said.

“But, the roads in many areas, especially behind the Ganapathy bus stop, Ganesh Layout and some parts of Sridevi Nagar are yet to be laid. We were told they will be laid after the water connections are completed,” he alleged.

Ward 30 AE C. Elagovan said in lanes, especially close to the bus stop, repair works will begin in a few weeks under the Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT). “The groundbreaking ceremony for 44 roads under NSMT was held on Monday, among which are some of the lanes in this ward,” he said.