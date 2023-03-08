Residents of Ward 16 of the Coimbatore Corporation seek opening of health centre amid rising fever cases

March 08, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For the residents of Edayarpalayam and nearby areas that come under Ward 16 of the Coimbatore Corporation, the wait continues for an urban primary health centre (UPHC) and better roads. Uncleared debris in many areas add to their problems.

“We need the health centre to be opened soon as many are suffering from fever, which is on the rise. The one for children Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centre, close to the UPHC coming up at TVS Nagar, cannot cater to adults’ issues. Many elderly persons in the area go to a centre at the nearby ward for check-up or medicines,” said V. Muttharasi (38), a Thoothukudi native who moved here 15 years ago.

Further, “I have a son. There are no recreational spaces such as parks nearby. The roads abutting the schools and ICDS centre in the area also need to be laid. A library for the children in this ward must be set up,” she added.

Adding to this, a few conservancy workers in the ward said even they are unable to clear the debris accumulated in pockets. The workers said there is debris right in front of the ICDS centre, which needs to be cleared.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam secretary of the Ward N. Suresh Babu said, “The water supply to the area is also very scarce — once in every 15 days. The water supply is under the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme. The supply gap is too wide for locals to cope and must be addressed by officials immediately.”

“The roads will be laid only after the underground drainage pipeline work is done. So, UGD works must be started here,” he said.

Junior Engineer M. Sakthivel said, “The final leg of work for the UPHC is going on. An estimate preparation for fencing the premises is under way. After this, staff will be assigned and the centre will be opened after the the State government issues order. The debris surrounding the campus will also be removed soon. The pipeline and open drains in the ward will be fixed as well.”

Open spaces

Councillor P. Tamilselvan said parks will be proposed for Lakshmi Nagar, Abbas Colony and Saravana Nagar in Kavundampalayam. “We will also identify the space and come up with an estimate for a corporation library. The evaluation process for all these proposals is going on and will be submitted shortly,” he added.