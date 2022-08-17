Residents of VMC Colony in Coimbatore complain of water contamination

The residents of VMC Colony at RS Puram in Coimbatore complain that the Siruvani water supplied by the Corporation is contaminated. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

For the past one-and-a-half years, it has become a routine for the residents of VMC colony at R.S. Puram in the city to let out drinking water for an hour, every time it is supplied, in order to collect clean water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation supplies Siruvani water to the area that comes under the West Zone. “Earlier, the Corporation supplied water once in 15 days. Now, the frequency has improved to five days, but is of no use,” said N. Srinivasan, a resident of the colony.

When the water is supplied, the residents have to let it out at least for an hour because of the turbidity. Even if the colour changes, the water smells of sewage.

Because of water contamination, the elderly and children fall ill frequently. Recently many of them were diagnosed with diarrhoea, cough and fever, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even during the peak COVID-19, we received contaminated water,” said M.K. Sudha, another resident. In spite of raising complaints, the Corporation has not taken any step to resolve the issue, she said.

For cooking and drinking needs, the residents rely on water cans. Instead of a temporary fix, the residents demand a long-term solution for the problem.

The Corporation official in charge of water supply promised to look into the issue. He said the water supply would be regulated and monitored.