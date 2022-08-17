Residents of VMC Colony in Coimbatore complain of water contamination

The Corporation supplies Siruvani water to the area that comes under the West Zone

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE 
August 17, 2022 18:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of VMC Colony at RS Puram in Coimbatore complain that the Siruvani water supplied by the Corporation is contaminated. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

For the past one-and-a-half years, it has become a routine for the residents of VMC colony at R.S. Puram in the city to let out drinking water for an hour, every time it is supplied, in order to collect clean water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation supplies Siruvani water to the area that comes under the West Zone. “Earlier, the Corporation supplied water once in 15 days. Now, the frequency has improved to five days, but is of no use,” said N. Srinivasan, a resident of the colony. 

When the water is supplied, the residents have to let it out at least for an hour because of the turbidity. Even if the colour changes, the water smells of sewage.

Because of water contamination, the elderly and children fall ill frequently. Recently many of them were diagnosed with diarrhoea, cough and fever, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even during the peak COVID-19, we received contaminated water,” said M.K. Sudha, another resident. In spite of raising complaints, the Corporation has not taken any step to resolve the issue, she said.

For cooking and drinking needs, the residents rely on water cans. Instead of a temporary fix, the residents demand a long-term solution for the problem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Corporation official in charge of water supply promised to look into the issue. He said the water supply would be regulated and monitored.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
drinking water

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app