Residents of Vellalapatti panchayat in Salem stage hunger strike demanding basic amenities

December 07, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

More than 50 people participated in the protest by residents of Vellalapatti panchayat at Fort Maidan in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Residents of 12 wards in Vellalapatti panchayat staged a hunger strike demanding basic amenities on Thursday.

More than 50 residents, along with the cadres of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), staged the protest at Fort Maidan, near the Salem Corporation office. They raised slogans regarding their demands.

Speaking to the reporters, the residents said that there are more than 1,000 people residing in the panchayat, but there are no proper roads, street lights, water, or toilet facilities for the people.

“We have many times petitioned officials concerned to take action, but there has been no response to our grievances. Steps should be taken to desilt a public well used by the scheduled caste people in the panchayat and should provide a playground for children,” the residents added.

