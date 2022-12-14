Residents of Vazhiyampalayam in Coimbatore seek road, stormwater drain on a priority basis

December 14, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The proposal to construct underground drainage in the ward is awaiting State Government’s approval, says Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap

N. Sai Charan

Nearly 50% of the roads in parts of Vilankurichi and Vazhiyampalayam that constitute ward five of the Coimbatore Corporation are decade-old and cry for the attention of the administration.

The ward in the east zone shares its border with Saravanampatti and Kalapatti and has the least number of voters. Formerly a part of Vilankurichi gram panchayat, the ward was added to the Corporation in 2011.

C. Manickam, a resident, says the nine roads in Church Veedhi, and the lanes in Viswasapuram are battered by rain and the pothole-riddled roads turn driving a nightmare for motorists.

Many areas lack provision for stormwater drain. A channel that runs on the backside of Senthil Nagar leading to Aasarikoil Pallam carries sewage from the area, he says.

Ward Councillor G.V. Naveen Kumar is also concerned that the roads in the ward were not taken up in both, phase one and two of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project.

The Councillor also says there is shortage of workers and vehicles to carry out door-to-door garbage collection effectively. At present 25 sanitary workers are involved in garbage collection in the ward, whereas the actual requirement is 80 persons. Shortage of mini trucks also hits waste collection, he adds.

He also sought concrete roof for the Corporation Elementary School at Vazhiyampalayam.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said he visited the ward recently and the road works would be taken up in the upcoming phases of the project. Based on the demands of the residents, the civic body had sanctioned funds for fencing the Vazhiyampalayam burial ground and repairing the public toilet.

He also added that the area was already included in the package for carrying out underground drainage works, and a proposal in this regard has been sent to the State Government for approval.

(write to thcbereporting@gmail.com on requirements or issues in your ward)

