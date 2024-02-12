ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Vanjinathan Nagar in Erode seek free house sites

February 12, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Vanjinathan Nagar outside the District Collectorate in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Stating that they had been living in rented houses for over 60 years, residents of Vanjinathan Nagar in Vettukattu Valasu urged the district administration to provide free house sites and pattas.

A petition submitted to the District Collectorate during the weekly grievance day meeting on Monday stated that 106 families living in rented houses for years are unable to purchase land or build their own homes due to their low income. The area has vacant land available, and residents have submitted several petitions over the past 17 years to both the State government and district administration seeking free house site pattas. However, no action has been taken so far, and the residents are now requesting that the vacant land be allotted to them.

