Residents of Vagarayampalayam in Coimbatore protest against proposal to install electricity grid

February 26, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A few residents of Vagarayampalayam near Sulur staged a protest outside the District Collectorate on Monday against the proposal to install an electricity grid in their locality.

According to the residents, about 1.4 acres of land in the central part of the village has been earmarked for the installation of the grid. The residents have sought relocation of the project to scarcely populated areas. Amid the protest, emergency services were summoned when an individual collapsed on the Collectorate premises due to heat.

Meanwhile, the District Administration received 458 petitions during the grievances redressal meeting.

