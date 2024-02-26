GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents of Vagarayampalayam in Coimbatore protest against proposal to install electricity grid

February 26, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A few residents of Vagarayampalayam near Sulur staged a protest outside the District Collectorate on Monday against the proposal to install an electricity grid in their locality.

According to the residents, about 1.4 acres of land in the central part of the village has been earmarked for the installation of the grid. The residents have sought relocation of the project to scarcely populated areas. Amid the protest, emergency services were summoned when an individual collapsed on the Collectorate premises due to heat.

Meanwhile, the District Administration received 458 petitions during the grievances redressal meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.