Residents of Ukkadam protest against dumpyard, STP run by Coimbatore Corpn.

Updated - July 20, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Ukkadam staging a protest on Saturday.

Residents of Ukkadam staging a protest on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Residents of Ukkadam (Ward 86) held a demonstration on Saturday near the Ukkadam sewage treatment plant, demanding the immediate closure of the Ukkadam garbage dump and the STP operated by the Coimbatore Corporation.

The protest, organised by local people, featured signs and chants urging the State government and the Corporation to fulfil their election promises.

Protesters highlighted that the sewage treatment plant and the nearby dump yard have contributed to the polluted water supply in the region. “Several residents have complained of skin diseases, but officials have not responded,” a resident said.

They also called for solutions to longstanding community issues, including the absence of underground sewage connections, lack of bitumen roads, inconsistent drinking water supply, streetlight failures, and stray dog problems.

They expressed frustration over the persistent neglect of their petitions and the health risks posed by the current situation. “We have lost count of the number of times these issues have been raised with the Corporation. Promises are made, but no action is taken,” said Janhvi Das, a resident.

