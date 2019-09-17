Residents of two tribal settlements to have individual toilets

Residents of Dhumanur and Sembukkarai, two remote tribal settlements near Anaikatti in Coimbatore, will soon have individual toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin with assistance from the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central.

While 30 toilets will be constructed in Dhumanur, 13 will be constructed in Sembukkarai.

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central came forward to assist the 43 beneficiaries with ₹ 6,000 each after The Hindu highlighted their plight as the government aid of ₹12,000 was not enough to construct toilets in these remote locations.

P.S. Sitaram, president of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central, said that the assistance of ₹ 6,000 included the cost of tiles and doors for the toilet. Rotary would also provide lights for the toilets.

“Rotary Club of Coimbatore Central has been giving importance to tribal settlements of Anaikatti belt for more than 10 years. We have also requested the District Collector to allot a place where Rotary is ready to construct a community hall at ₹ 7 lakh,” he said.

Social worker Joshua G.P.N. from Anaikatti said that the toilet construction works started following the groundbreaking ceremony held on August 28. Due to lack of toilets, the residents of the two settlements were forced to depend on open spaces, he said.

The District Rural Development Authority will oversee the construction works.