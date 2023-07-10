Residents of two panchayats at Perundurai in Erode allege groundwater unfit for drinking

July 10, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ERODE

The residents of two panchayats near the Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai in Erode have alleged that groundwater in their locality was unfit for consumption due to polluting industries.

According to the residents, there are 16 villages in Vaipadi and Varapalayam panchayats in Chennimalai Union in Perundurai Taluk and water in their bore wells and farm wells are contaminated. They had demanded the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to lift samples and test water quality. Tests done recently revealed that water quality parameters exceeded in three categories causing panic among the people. Villagers alleged that water was unfit for drinking and said that discharge of effluents from the industries was the reason for the poor water quality. They wanted drinking water supplied to all the villages through a separate scheme.

When contacted, G. Udhayakumar, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Perundurai, said that water turning unfit for drinking was not only due to industries, but mineral content in soils that varied for each area. The engineer said that from 2010, zero liquid discharge was ensured at Sipcot as it had separate common effluent treatment plants for textile processing and tannery units. The daily water requirement of 47 textile processing units at Sipcot was 3.5 crore litres to 4 crore litre, of which 35 lakh litre to 40 lakh litre are drawn from River Cauvery and supplied. “About 90% of water requirements are fulfilled by using the recycled water from the treatment plants,” he added.

