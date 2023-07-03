Residents of Sonapadi tribal village in Salem seek road facility

July 03, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Salem

More than 20 people from the Sonapadi tribal village in Salem submitted a petition to the District Collector during the grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, seeking road facility.

The villagers, accompanied by Yercaud MLA G. Chitra, met Collector S. Karmegam and handed over the petition.

The petition said that the village, with a population of over 1,500, lacked proper road. A tar road using plastic waste was laid during 2013- 14. However, the road was severely damaged in a rain that year. In 2022, the road was completely washed away in a rain. Though many petitions were submitted, no action was taken.

The village only has a primary school. Students have to travel via Kanjeri Reserve Forest for further studies. The district administration should take steps to lay road soon, considering the welfare of students and villagers, the petition added.

Teachers who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) submitted a petition urging the School Education Department to conduct an exam for them and appoint them as permanent teachers.

Mr. Karmegam received a total of 467 petitions, including 57 from differently abled people.