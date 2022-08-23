Residents of Sivanmalai in Tiruppur seek steps to control spread of dust from stone quarries

The residents of Ramapattinam village near Sivanmalai in Kangeyam submitted a peition to District Collector S. Vineeth on Monday demading steps to control the spread of fine dust particles from the stone quarries nearby.

At the weekly grievance redress meeting, the villagers said that the dust particles casued respiratory problems to humans and cattle and damaged the crops in the farmlands.

Deepavali bonus

The contract employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distributin Corporation submitted a petition to the district adminisitration demading Deepavali bonus on a par with the level 3 and 4 permanent employees. They said this would benefit more than 10,000 workers across the district.

Patta sought

A few residents of Devarayampalayam village near Avinashi staged a demonstration on the premises of the Collectorate demanding patta. In spite of submitting several petitions, the administration had not taken any steps to issue patta, they alleged.

Mr. Vineeth received 637 petitions related to land patta, old age pension, road facilities, and new ration cards from the public at the meeting.