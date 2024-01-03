GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Singanallur in Coimbatore voice discontent over neglected park

January 03, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Avantika Krishna
The children’s park needs proper maintenance.

The children’s park needs proper maintenance. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Avantika Krishna

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 59: Singanallur (East Zone)
Main areas
Reliance Nagar, Nehru Park Road, NKG Nagar
Voters
Female - 6400 , Male - 6388, Others - 1, Total - 12,789
Councillor
T. Deepa (DMK)
Contact number
8925514059
Issues
Lack of primary health centres
Infrastructure
Swachh Bharat Mission toilet, Corporation park

COIMBATORE In a growing chorus of dissatisfaction, residents of Singanallur’s Ward 59 are expressing concerns over the deteriorating state of a once-popular children’s park on Reliance Road, prompting them to demand action from the Corporation.

The park, where residents once celebrated Republic Day, Independence Day and Coimbatore Day, now stands neglected with overgrown grass, rusted play equipment and slush during rain.

The park also houses broken play equipment and has inadequate lighting, raising safety concerns by those who frequent it during evening hours. Due to this, many families have resorted to avoiding the park altogether, depriving children of a crucial space for outdoor recreation.

“My children have stopped visiting it because it is not well-maintained. So, now they cycle on the streets,” said P. Kumaran, a two-decade-long resident of Singanallur. “It’s disheartening to witness a once-thriving space for our families lying neglected and unsafe. The restoration and maintenance of the park for the well-being of our community should be prioritised.”

Further, residents who visit the facility for their daily walk reported sighting of snakes during rain in November last year. Though the workers inspected the area, residents have stopped going altogether. “I began going for walk as part of daily routine but stopped due to the poor upkeep,” said Vishwanathan, an 81-year-old resident of NRS Street.

Corporation officials said that the area is being surveyed to understand the issue. “We have identified that workers have not been assigned for the upkeep of the park, hence, the poor maintenance. We have informed contractors to send workers on a regular basis so that the play area can be restored,” an engineering official of the civic body said.

In addition to this, officials said that they will also allocate fund for the replacement of play equipment.

