Residents of Singanallur in Coimbatore paste posters demanding stoppage of passenger trains

March 18, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Travelling public have put up posters seeking stoppage of passenger trains at Singanallur station in Coimbatore.

Travelling public have put up posters seeking stoppage of passenger trains at Singanallur station in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Frustrated by what they describe as their “indefinite wait” for restoration of stoppage for passenger trains at Singanallur in the city, like-minded entities have got their acts together by putting up posters highlighting their demand.

Hundreds of posters were put up by the public within the Singanallur railway stations and the surroundings demanding restoration of pre-covid stoppage of passenger trains as also the Coimbatore-Salem MEMU service. The Railway authorities, it is learnt, have not given a clear response to their demands for the stoppage.

“Our repeated requests to the Railway authorities have not yielded any result,” rued Ganesan of Vellalore.

Labourers from Singanallur and surroundings spend up to ₹100 a day for bus travel to the work points in Tiruppur and Erode districts. Earlier, they could save substantial money on travel as the fare in the train was much lesser, he said.

In a letter to the Divisional Railway Manager, N. Subramanian, Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, urged the Railways to restore the pre-covid stoppages at the station for the Coimbatore-Nagercoil, Palakkad Town-Tiruchi Junction passenger trains, and also to resume the Coimbatore Salem Memu passenger train immediately.

Bypassing of the station by these passenger trains was causing enormous inconvenience to the working class people who used to depend on these trains for their travel needs as season ticket holders, Mr. Subramanian said.

