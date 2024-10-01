Residents of Siddhapudhur housing unit face challenges with water access, tenement payments

Residents of the Siddapudhur housing unit in Coimbatore are facing challenges with drinking water access and tenement payments.

The housing unit constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) comprises 224 tenements across seven floors in two blocks on two acres of land. However, it lacks drinking water pipelines on each floor, forcing residents to rely on a single pipe located far from their tenements. This has created difficulties for elderly residents.

R. Thaiyammal, a beneficiary, said she lived in the fourth floor and fetching water was very difficult for her.

While lifts are operational in both blocks, residents are not allowed to carry water containers in them.

At present, 205 beneficiaries live in this housing unit, which has replaced an older one that was previously operated by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, housing 216 beneficiaries for over 40 years before being transferred to the TNUHDB in 2018.

A. Arun, secretary of the Siddhapudhur Veetu Vasadhi Variyam Kudiyirpor Nala Sangam (a residents’ welfare association), stated that in addition to the drinking water issues, beneficiaries were promised that the tenements would be provided at no cost. However, a government order issued in 2021 required them to pay ₹1 lakh for these tenements, contradicting the initial promise and raising concerns about the financial strain on many residents, most of whom work as contract conservancy workers under the Corporation.

“Of the 205 beneficiaries, 63 have not paid the amount and are currently occupying the tenements without proper authorisation, with some having applied for loans to cover the payment. Since the NOC is given only after payment, we have not provided electricity to these units,” a TNUHDB official said. “However, we cannot evict them immediately and will wait for some time before taking further action.”

The official also said that the work to provide water connections on each floor would begin in a week, following the issuance of the tender.