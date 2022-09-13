Residents of Sengalathupadi village in Yercaud pool money to repair road

They want the TNSTC to resume the bus service that was stopped during COVID-19 pandemic

Staff Reporter Salem
September 13, 2022 18:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Sengalathupadi village at Yercaud in Salem repairing the damaged road in their village. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The residents of Sengalathupadi village in Yercaud chipped in money to repair a damaged road, after the TNSTC refused to operate bus service to their village citing the poor condition of road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sengalathupadi is a small tribal village that comes under the Semmanatham panchayat in Yercaud and more than 300 families reside in the village. The residents have to travel 22 km every day to reach schools or the workplaces in Yercaud. Four years ago, a bus service was provided to the village. But it was stopped during COVID-19 pandemic

The people, recently, approached the TNSTC officials seeking resumption of bus service. The officials had allegedly told them that a three-kilometer stretch enroue to their village was severely damaged and the service would be resumed only after the road was repaired.

Palanisamy, a resident, said that the villagers approached the panchayat president and district administration to repair the road. However, the officials refused to repair the road citing lack of funds, he claimed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following this, our village elders collected a total of ₹ 2 lakh from the residents. With the help of construction workers in our village, the road was repaired last week. We hope that the TNSTC will now provide bus service to our village, as more than 50 school students are struggling to reach Yercaud every day,“ Mr. Palanisamy said.

Officials from the Rural Development Department said they had sent a proposal to the government to carry out batch works for the three-km stretch in the village. “Once the funds are sanctioned, we will repair the roads,” they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Salem Division TNSTC Managing Director R. Ponmudi said that he would send the depot manager to the village to conduct a survey. The bus service will be resumed based on the outcome of the survey, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app