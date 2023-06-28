Residents of Sanganoor Road in Coimbatore fear flooding of houses during rains

June 28, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As monsoon slowly sets in, residents of Sanganoor Road in Ward 32 fear their houses will be flooded with muddy water, as it has been for over 40 years even for small showers.

Local authorities said that the desilting works were not undertaken for 50 years and were started only four months ago in the 78 densely-populated streets. Adding to this, people suffocate the stormwater culverts by disposing of waste in them and illegally installing pipes connecting the household sewage system, local authorities said.

R. Priya (27), who has been a resident of the locality for over 10 years, alleged, “Residents, specifically those with children and elderly living with them, dread rainfall as houses are flooded with muddy water from the stormwater drains that have not been cleared. Wastewater, ridden with worms, fills the halls and bedrooms, affecting the inmates health.”

Several residents said that it takes days to clean the water and for the malodour to fade.

Sanitary inspector of the ward P. Saravana Kumar said workers were deployed often to clean the garbage in the drains whenever they receive a complaint.

Assistant Engineer K. Saravanakumar stated that desilting works began four months ago across the city and will start soon in the 78 streets of the ward. Low-lying areas, including Thairittari Road and Thillai Nagar, will be prioritised as rains are expected to arrive soon in the city.

He said complete desilting in the ward will be over in two months.

Sanitation

P. Saravanan, a conservancy worker who had been in the Rathinapuri area in Tatabad in the ward for 40 years said, “Over 30 years ago, there were only a few houses surrounded by vacant land. Sanitary needs increased with the rise in residential density. Of roughly 20 houses raised by low-income group families lined up in Kannappan Nagar on Sanganur Road, close to an MRF [material recovery facility], a graveyard — both Corporation’s properties — only two to three households have a toilet installed under the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

“Either we need a permit to build more toilets or must be allotted apartments by the government, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board, since the existing infrastructure is insufficient,” he stated.

Another resident said that, due to this, about 200 people, some from RG Nagar, Murugan Nagar and Kamatchi Nagar, are forced to use the toilet behind the MRF in Kannappa Nagar. “Long queues, especially in the morning when people need to go to work are a common sight. There are no incinerators for sanitary napkins. They are collected by workers,” she said.