Residents of Samathuvapuram threaten to surrender voter cards in Krishnagiri

March 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Residents of Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram in Kattinayanapalli panchayat here staged a protest demonstration threatening to surrender their voter cards and Aadhar cards over non-issue of ownership deeds for the 19-year-old Samathuvapuram houses.

A month ago, the protesters had staged a day-long hunger strike demanding action on their multiple petitions seeking pattas for the houses issued to them around 2006.

The Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram of Kaatunayapalli was set up on Animal husbandry land and is classified as Meichal Nila Porampok (grazing land for cattle). Given the rise in land value, the land was in need of reclassification and subsequent compensation.

As of date, the file is still pending with the DRA (Department of Revenue Administration). It will have to be reclassified there and the same should be declared in the government gazette, an official had told The Hindu earlier during the protest.

However, on Wednesday, the residents took to the streets threatening to surrender their voter cards, Aadhar cards, and ration cards in protest against the delay. According to the protesters, the protracted protests by the revenue staff this month had derailed their progress of their file.

As protests escalated, Krishnagiri Tahsildar, accompanied by the revenue inspector, and the Village Administrative Officer met with the protesters and assuaged them to give up the protest. The residents were informed that the file will be acted upon once the elections were over.

