Residents of Sai Baba colony in Coimbatore take action to prevent open dumping

October 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Coimbatore

In the dead of the night, when most roads in the residential areas of Sai Baba Colony remain empty, except for the occasional passing of a two-wheeler or a street dog, a repeated occurrence has been noticed by the residents. People dumping waste.

Owing to this, a poster now hangs displaying the words, “Only people with no shame may dump waste here.”

“Earlier, the (people) would dump waste outside our houses on Bharathi Park Cross street during the day. After intervention from residents and corporation officials, the issue stopped. But soon, they began visiting the locality at night to dump waste,” said L. Shanmugan, a member of the colony’s resident welfare association.

Despite regular cleaning done by conservancy workers, waste tends to accumulate every night, giving rise to stray dog menace in the area. “We clean daily but every morning we find a new pile of waste. Despite collecting waste from door-to-door, people dump it here,” a contract worker who collects waste here, said.

As a result, street dogs can often be seen rummaging through piles of plastic and other waste, while also fighting one another out of hunger. “The councillor stopped responding to our pleas and we have not heard from him. So the residents installed net and fencing around the area to resolve the issue,” said C. Kumar, a resident of Bharathi Cross Road.

While the residents’ requests to clean the area and help keep it litter-free have gone unheard, The Hindu too tried reaching out to the ward official but there has been no response. “It is important for people to participate and keep the streets clean. There needs to be more awareness about waste segregation and disposal,” said C. R. Jayaprakash, an environmental communicator and organic farmer.