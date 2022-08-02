Residents of Ramalinga Madalayam Street in Salem urge Corporation to re-lay road

Rainwater stagnates on the road at Ramalingam Madalayam Street in Ward 45 in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Residents of Ramalingam Madalayam Street that comes under ward 45 urged the Salem Corporation to re-lay the road that was dug for implementing Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works six months ago.

The Ramalingam Madalayam Street houses dozens of textile units and parcel service transport. It is an important connecting point to three theatres, and Kitchipalayam Road that ends in the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway. Hundreds of vehicles use the street to reach the national highway daily.

R. Kumar, a resident, said the work was going at a slow pace because of the presence of rocks on the street. As the work remained incomplete, rainwater stagnated and vehicles struggled to pass through.

Councillor of ward 45 S. Suhasini said she visited the street on Monday and the residents wanted the road laid after the local Marimman festival. “So we have instructed the contractors to close the pits using mud temporarily, and roads will be laid after the festival,” Ms. Suhasini added.

According to the Corporation officials, 90% of the UGD work was completed on the street and the remaining work would be finished and the road would be laid soon.