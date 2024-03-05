GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of PSUP homes in Coimbatore seek basic amenities

March 05, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Apartments built for slum dwellers in Coimbatore yet to get underground drainage and water supply connections.

| Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Despite being part of the Preparatory Slum Upgradation Programme (PSUP) initiated by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, residents of PSUP homes in Coimbatore continue to endure the absence of fundamental amenities such as drinking water and underground drainage connections. The issue, is prevalent particularly in Sai Baba Colony (Ward 43) and Selvapuram.

The PSUP initiative, aimed at improving the living conditions of slum dwellers, was launched with much promise under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). A sum of ₹1.65 lakh per house was allotted as the cost of constructing around 7,200 houses across 72 wards. At the time of construction, ₹18,000 was deducted by the Corporation for drinking water and UGD connections. Apart form this, residents have been paying property tax each year since the time of taking possession.

Residents, including Kavitha Velu, a long-time resident of a PSUP home in Subbaiyya Road in Ward 43, expressed frustration over the persistent lack of basic amenities. “We have been residing here for over a decade, fulfilling our tax obligations diligently. Yet, essential services remain a distant dream. We only have open drains and community drinking water supply,” she lamented. The sentiment is echoed by residents’ association leader Prakash Raju, who emphasises the urgent need for action.

Meanwhile, P. Mallika (CPI), the councillor for Ward 43, has highlighted the numerous appeals made to the civic body to evaluate areas lacking basic amenities. “We have urged the CCMC to scrutinise these areas and ensure renewed efforts are made to facilitate connections. These areas fall within Corporation limits and hence deserve attention,” the councillor said.

The absence of water and UGD connections not only presents daily challenges but also casts doubt on the efficacy of urban development initiatives and the accountability of Corporation authorities. Despite assurances, the civic body grapples with delivering sufficient services, citing budgetary constraints and logistical obstacles.

Confirming the situation, a senior CCMC official stated, “Indeed, PSUP homes were constructed, and in most central locations, all necessary connections have been established. However, isolated cases may exist, which we will address. Currently, we are reviewing data and past records to better understand the situation.”

Coimbatore

