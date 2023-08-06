Residents of Ponnammapet in Salem demand early completion of storm water drain works

August 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

Residents of Ward 33 on Ponnammapet Main Road here have demanded early completion of storm water drain works in their area.

Ponnammapet Main Road, a busy locality in Salem city, connects Valasaiyur, Military Road, Ayothiyapattinam, and the Salem-Chennai National Highway. As many colleges are located nearby, over 50 college buses use the road every day, apart from school vans.

The Highways Department started storm water drain works for nearly one km covering three wards nine months ago at ₹80 lakh and these were scheduled for completion in a week. However, the works are expected to go on for another two months.

V. Lingam, a resident of Ward 33, alleged that the work was going very slow. The workers worked for a few days and then halted it for a few weeks. Many shops suffered drop in business. Due to two railway crossings in the locality, traffic movement was affected whenever trains passed the area. Due to the works, the motorable area had reduced and in the morning and evening, people struggled to pass through the road as school and college vehicles used the road. He appealed to the officials to look into the matter and complete the works soon.

S. Srinivasan, a resident of Salai Road, said that while storm water drain works were taken up on the main road (by the Highways Department), the Salem Corporation dug up the Salai Road stretch to lay drinking water main pipeline. Due to this, people were not even walking on the street for the last one month. The Corporation should complete the works on the street soon and lay the road, Mr. Srinivasan added.

Ward 33 councillor (DMK) B.S. Jayasri said the Highway Department was constructing a storm water drain on the main road, and the Corporation had no role in it. “We have many times informed the contractor to complete the works soon, but in vain.” Regarding Salai Road, the pipeline laying works had been completed, and within 15 days, the road would be laid, Ms. Jayasri said.

The Highway Department officials said that they would look into the issue.