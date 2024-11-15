Residents of Pongupalayam in Tiruppur plan to push for a resolution against waste dumping in abandoned quarries at Gram Sabha meeting

With the backing of environmental activists, residents of Pongupalayam village in Tiruppur district have planned to push for a resolution at the Special Grama Sabha meeting on November 23 (postponed date for observance of Local Governance Day, from Nov. 1) demanding a halt of the dumping of garbage generated in the city into abandoned quarries in its jurisdiction.

R. Sathish Kumar, State Secretary, Legal Awareness Wing, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement, said the village panchayat is empowered to adopt a resolution on matters pertaining to health and pollution. The ward members of the local body are supportive of the resolution, he added.

Environmental activists have been flagging concern about the abandoned quarries in the panchayat being utilised for dumping of casting waste by foundries in Coimbatore, and solid wastes by the private agency to which Tiruppur Corporation has entrusted garbage management under the Smart City Project.

As per the agreement, the private agency ought to segregate the wastes and recycle them. Mere collection of the garbage from one point for dumping it elsewhere was an act in contravention of the agreement with the civic body, the activists have pointed out.

The practice was against Solid Waste Management Rules, and Plastic Waste Management Rules.

Referring to the right to a clean environment adopted by the Indian Constitution under Article 21, the activists and the villagers have demanded that fines must be imposed on those polluting the quarries.