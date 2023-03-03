Residents of Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore demand wider service road

March 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Periyanaickenpalayam have demanded additional motorable space for the service road coming up along with the flyover in that area.

Krishnakumar, a resident, says that though the service road is said to be 80 feet wide, the motorable space will only be 60 to 70 feet. There is no specific parking space on the roadside. The Highways Department should reduce the width of the median kerb wall (under the bridge) and earmark that space for vehicle parking. It should give more motorable space on the service road.

Periyanaickenpalayam being an industrial centre, vehicle movement is heavy in the area. The flyover will be used mainly by the tourists heading to the Nilgiris district and the service road will be used by the local residents and those commuting for work. They need space for parking vehicles on the roadside and also for vehicle movement. Hence, the officials should inspect the site and take a decision before laying the service road, he says.

Official sources say that based on the demand of the residents, the width of the kerb wall has been reduced and more area will be available for the vehicles. However, the width of the road planned earlier will be bitumen-topped now and the additional area will be developed later.

