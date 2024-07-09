GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Ottapalayam in Tiruppur dread stones falling on roofs during night hours

Published - July 09, 2024 07:59 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The police carrying out aerial surveillance in Ottapalayam village in Kangayam Taluk in Tiruppur district where residents have been complaining of stones falling on roofs of their houses during night hours.

The police carrying out aerial surveillance in Ottapalayam village in Kangayam Taluk in Tiruppur district where residents have been complaining of stones falling on roofs of their houses during night hours. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Ottapalayam village in Kangayam Taluk have complained to the Revenue and Police departments that they are living in constant fear of their houses coming under hails of stones, once darkness sets in, for over 10 days.

The residents lament they are yet to make out from where the stones come falling, causing extensive damage to numerous houses with asbestos roofing. Some had even expressed to the authorities their fears of paranormal activity in the village.

Police personnel were posted a few days ago for undertaking night patrol and surveillance was carried out through drone and CCTV cameras on nearly 60 houses in which about 200 residents live.

Yet, there was no respite to the problem on Monday night, the residents complained.

The bread-winners, who are daily wage earners at establishments in Kangayam and Tiruppur, have been taking shelter at the nearby Karupparayan Temple.

Seeking to quell their apprehensions, Kangayam Tahsildar Mayilsamy said the village was under close watch through night patrol by police and digital surveillance.

The handiwork of miscreants cannot be ruled out, Mr. Mayilsamy said, urging the villagers to shed their fears about paranormal activity.

