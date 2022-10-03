Residents of Othakkalmandapam in Coimbatore oppose plan for new crematorium

Residents of Othakkalmandapam in Coimbatore staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday against the Town Panchayat’s plan to construct an electric crematorium in the area. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

A petition submitted by the residents to the Collector said that the crematorium has been planned next to a 1000-year-old temple belonging to the HR&CE Department on the Pollachi-Coimbatore National Highway. Also, the smoke and odour from the crematorium would inconvenience the people residing the locality.

“About 2,000 families reside in the area and the Town Panchayat authorities did not consult us before choosing the location for the crematorium,,” the residents alleged in the petition.

“A crematorium already exists at Kinathukadavu and it is underutilised. That can be revamped, instead of constructing a new one,” the petition added.

‘Take steps to curb violence’

Members of Makkal Needhi Maiam submitted a petition to the Collector stating that the Government and police must take steps to curb violence. Action must be taken against those spreading fake news on social media to maintain peace in Coimbatore, the party said in the statement.