Residents of Nagaratchi Nagar in Erode demand drainage facility

It is the responsibility of the local body to provide basic amenities, they say

With no proper outlet to discharge sewage, the residents of Nagaratchi Nagar at Lakkapuram Panchayat in Modakkurichi Taluk are forced to release waste water into vacant plots or into pits dug near their houses.

About 450 families reside in the area, which is located along the Muthur Main Road and Karur Bypass Road, outside the Corporation limits. Due to urbanisation, the area has rapidly developed in the past years, but without any basic amenities. Absence of sewage facility is a major concern for the residents in most of the streets in the area. A few residents have constructed soak pits by encroaching the roads and their demand for sewage facilities remains unfulfilled by the panchayat in all these years.

A resident who lives in an apartment in the area said they had dug a pit outside the apartment to discharge sewage. Many residents discharge sewage into vacant plots adjacent to their houses or on the streets causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. Though their act leads to ground water pollution and outbreak of diseases, residents said that they had no other option. “We cannot store sewage in our house as it is the responsibility of the local body to provide basic amenities,” said a resident.

Officials said that drainage facility could not be created in the locality due to shortage of funds.