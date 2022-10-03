Residents of Marudurai in Tiruppur want coir industries in their locality shut down

Alleging that coir industries in Marudurai village at Kangayam block in Tiruppur were polluting water bodies in the area, the villagers submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth seeking steps to close the industries.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, the villagers said that more than 3,000 people living in the village were into agriculture. They depended on tanks, wells, and bore wells to irrigate their farmland. The recent emergence of coir industries in the area depleted the groundwater level as they used excess water to clean the coir. During the process, they also mix chemicals that pollute the groundwater and water in the wells, the farmers alleged.

Due to water contamination, the crops were damaged and livestock in the area suffered health issues, they added, demanding to take immediate action.

Mr. Vineeth received their grievance and directed the officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in the district to look into it. The Collector also received 377 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.