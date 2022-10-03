Residents of Marudurai in Tiruppur want coir industries in their locality shut down

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 03, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that coir industries in Marudurai village at Kangayam block in Tiruppur were polluting water bodies in the area, the villagers submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth seeking steps to close the industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, the villagers said that more than 3,000 people living in the village were into agriculture. They depended on tanks, wells, and bore wells to irrigate their farmland. The recent emergence of coir industries in the area depleted the groundwater level as they used excess water to clean the coir. During the process, they also mix chemicals that pollute the groundwater and water in the wells, the farmers alleged.

Due to water contamination, the crops were damaged and livestock in the area suffered health issues, they added, demanding to take immediate action.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vineeth received their grievance and directed the officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in the district to look into it. The Collector also received 377 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app