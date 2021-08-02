Residents of Mallur village demand rail overbridge

Residents of various villages near Mallur staged a protest in front of Mallur post office here on Monday demanding authorities to construct a rail overbridge at the place.

They wanted the district administration and Southern Railway to construct the rail overbridge on Mallur to Veerapandi main road. The residents said that thousands of villagers pass through the crossing on a day and they are forced to spend long time at the level crossing.

They said that despite various petitions, no action has been taken on their demand.