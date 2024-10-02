ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Machampalayam in Coimbatore call for children’s park amid concerns over reconstruction of public toilet

Published - October 02, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.

The newly rebuilt public toilet on Kallukuli Street in Ward 94 of Coimbatore Corporation. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 94: Machampalayam (South Zone)
Main areas
Ashtalakhsmi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Gokulapuram, Annai Indira Nagar, Edayarpalayam Road, VKS Colony
Voters
Female - 8731, Male - 8661, Others - 2, Total - 17394
Councillor
R. Dhanalakshmi (DMK)
Contact number
8925514094
Issues
Demand for children’s park and library, damaged roads, irregular drinking water supply
Infrastructure
Five Swachh Bharath Mission toilets, three anganwadis.

Residents of Machampalayam in Ward 94 of Coimbatore Corporation wanted a children’s park or a library, but what they got instead was reconstruction of a seldom used public toilet at Kallukuli Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ward, which borders the southern part of Kurichi Tank, comprises residential areas such as Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Gokulapuram, and Annai Indira Nagar.

A resident mentioned that the toilet, constructed 10 years ago, was rebuilt despite their petitions to the commissioner and mayor. The area already has five toilets, with this one being the least used. “We asked for a library or a park, but the toilet construction went ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Irregular water supply

R. Karunanidhi, a resident, highlighted the irregular water supply in Machampalayam. “Water is often released late at night without prior notice. The timing is unpredictable—sometimes the water is released every two days, but other times we go a week without supply. We need a fixed schedule, or it should be supplied during daytime so that people can plan and avoid the inconvenience of missing water during the night.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K. Nagaraj, a resident of Amman Nagar, said the roads dug up for underground drainage (UGD) work have not been restored. “The roads remain in poor condition after the work.”

Ward Councillor R. Dhanalakshmi (DMK) said, “There are already three children’s parks in the ward, so another one at Kallukuli Street is not necessary. I was not aware of the request for library. I will look into it. The UGD work is 80% complete, and roads are being re-laid where work is completed.”

She also mentioned that construction of three new anganwadis has been completed, and work on another one will begin soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US