Residents of Machampalayam in Coimbatore call for children’s park amid concerns over reconstruction of public toilet

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 94: Machampalayam (South Zone) Main areas Ashtalakhsmi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Gokulapuram, Annai Indira Nagar, Edayarpalayam Road, VKS Colony Voters Female - 8731, Male - 8661, Others - 2, Total - 17394 Councillor R. Dhanalakshmi (DMK) Contact number 8925514094 Issues Demand for children’s park and library, damaged roads, irregular drinking water supply Infrastructure Five Swachh Bharath Mission toilets, three anganwadis.

Residents of Machampalayam in Ward 94 of Coimbatore Corporation wanted a children’s park or a library, but what they got instead was reconstruction of a seldom used public toilet at Kallukuli Street.

The ward, which borders the southern part of Kurichi Tank, comprises residential areas such as Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Amman Nagar, Gokulapuram, and Annai Indira Nagar.

A resident mentioned that the toilet, constructed 10 years ago, was rebuilt despite their petitions to the commissioner and mayor. The area already has five toilets, with this one being the least used. “We asked for a library or a park, but the toilet construction went ahead.”

Irregular water supply

R. Karunanidhi, a resident, highlighted the irregular water supply in Machampalayam. “Water is often released late at night without prior notice. The timing is unpredictable—sometimes the water is released every two days, but other times we go a week without supply. We need a fixed schedule, or it should be supplied during daytime so that people can plan and avoid the inconvenience of missing water during the night.”

K. Nagaraj, a resident of Amman Nagar, said the roads dug up for underground drainage (UGD) work have not been restored. “The roads remain in poor condition after the work.”

Ward Councillor R. Dhanalakshmi (DMK) said, “There are already three children’s parks in the ward, so another one at Kallukuli Street is not necessary. I was not aware of the request for library. I will look into it. The UGD work is 80% complete, and roads are being re-laid where work is completed.”

She also mentioned that construction of three new anganwadis has been completed, and work on another one will begin soon.