Residents of Lakkapuram Panchayatworried over rainwater stagnation

Fear of waterborne disease outbreak looms large

Stagnation of rainwater in vacant plots and reserved sites for over 15 days has become a cause of concern for the residents of Nagaratchi Nagar at Lakkapuram Panchayat in Modakkurichi Taluk. They appealed to the authorities to remove the water.

Over 150 houses are located in the area where rainwater is stagnating for over 15 days in the vacant plots and reserved sites.

The residents said the place had turned into a mosquito breeding spot. Though the issue was taken up with the panchayat officials, no steps were taken in the past 10 days.

They took up the issue with the Block Development Office four days ago after which officials inspected the spot. However, no work was carried out till Sunday to clear the water. The residents fear an outbreak of water borne disease as many in the areas suffered from viral infection. They wanted the authorities to take immediate steps in this issue.