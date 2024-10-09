GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Kurichi area in Coimbatore raise concerns over drainage, damaged roads

Updated - October 09, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
Coimbatore Corporation Ward 95: Kurichi (South Zone)
Main areas
Thirumarai nagar, Nehru Nagar, New York avenue, Sai nagar, M.S. nagar, Bharathi nagar, Vasantham nagar.
Voters
Female - 7784, Male - 7895, Others - 2, Total - 15,681
Councillor
S. Abdul Kathar (DMK)
Contact number
8925514095
Issues
Frequent sewage overflows due to blocked drainage channels and inadequate maintenance, damaged roads.

Residents of Kurichi (Ward 95) in Coimbatore are grappling with numerous civic issues, particularly concerning drainage, damaged roads, and the management of stray dogs.

Feroz Khan, a resident of Thirumarai Nagar, expressed concern over the state of a long-neglected drainage channel, a tributary of the Raj Vaikkal canal. “The channel hasn’t been desilted or cleared in over a decade. Drain water from three surrounding wards flows into it, eventually reaching the Vellalore tank. However, due to blockages and encroachments, the channel has narrowed significantly, causing sewage to overflow into nearby streets during the rainy season,” he explained.

He added that excess water often spills into a vacant site near Nehru Street. “The stagnant water here becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising serious health concerns like dengue and malaria,” he said.

M. Salman, president of the Thirumarai Nagar Residents Welfare Association, pointed out that residents had pooled ₹80,000 three years ago to build a new drainage channel connected to the Raj Vaikkal. “Unfortunately, the new channel hasn’t been desilted since it was constructed. The old channel, which stretches for 2 km across the ward, is also blocked by numerous encroachments. It was originally 16 feet wide, but now only 4 feet is visible. Despite informing South Zone Chairperson R. Dhanalakshmi, no action has been taken,” he stated.

Alongside drainage issues, Ismail Sharif, a resident of M.S. Nagar, highlighted a persistent stray dog problem. “There are about 50 stray dogs in the area. Despite repeated complaints to the Corporation and occasional visits by dog catchers, the issue remains unresolved,” he noted.

Councillor S. Abdul Kathar said that he has regularly raised complaints about the drainage problems with the Corporation. “Public Works Department (PWD) officials recently inspected the channel, which is under their maintenance. Additionally, the upkeep of the four Corporation parks is inadequate, and I’ve reported this to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Furthermore, only 70% of underground drainage works have been completed, leaving the remaining areas plagued by damaged roads, which have turned into slushy, hazardous pathways due to the rain.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:12 pm IST

