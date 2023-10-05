Residents of Kuranguchavadi-Nagaramalai adivaram in Salem demand proper roads

October 05, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Salem

Residents of Kuranguchavadi-Nagaramalai adivaram have urged the Salem Corporation to re-lay roads that were severely damaged due to implementation of storm water drainage and pipeline works in the locality.

The storm water drain construction works started at Kuranguchavadi-Nagaramalai adivaram in January this year at a cost of ₹2 crore and completed by April. However, the roads have not be relaid.

V. Sakthivel, a resident of Indian Bank Colony, said the stormwater drain works and drinking water pipeline works were completed six months ago. The road was severely damaged for 1.5 km, and during rain, commuters find it difficult to pass the road. The Salem Corporation should re-lay the road soon, he said.

Salem West MLA R. Arul (PMK) said, “I have met many officials and submitted petitions to the Corporation Commissioner, Collector, Municipal Administration Minister, and Municipal Administration officials on the issue. But, no action was taken.” More than 10,000 residents in the locality are affected because of lack of proper roads. Students also face difficulties while travelling to the school. If the road is not laid in two weeks, there will be a protest, he said.

Councillor of Ward 3 G. Kumaravel (DMK) said the pipeline supplying drinking water to Wards 2-4 was damaged. As it was laid 27 years ago, it should be replaced. The Salem Corporation ordered ductile iron (DI) pipes that were delivered after three months, resulting in delays. “Now that the pipeline laying works are completed, the roads will be laid in the next 10 to 15 days,” he said.