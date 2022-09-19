Residents of Kunnathur in Tiruppur allege local body collecting excess fee for water connections

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 19, 2022 18:55 IST

Residents of Kunnathur in Uthukuli Taluk in Tiruppur district submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth on Monday, to draw his attention towards the charges collected to provide drinking water connection to households.

During the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate, K. Maruthachalam, a resident, said that the Union Government had fixed a fee of ₹ 1,200 for providing drinking water connection to households under the Jal Jeevan Mission. But the elected representatives of the local body and officials from the Uthukuli Panchayat Union were demanding ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 6,000 for a connection, he said.

Mr. Maruthachalam said that he had also submitted a peition to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

Clearance certificate sought

Residents of Sevur Village in Avinashi Taluk in their petition said they were residing on the land given by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department in Devendra Nagar since 1996.  When a few residents approached the sub-registrar office to get a clearance certificate for obtaining loan, the officials said that the land they were living belonged to the Waqf Board, and they need to get a no objection certificate from the Board. The residents sought the Collector’s intervention to get the clearance certificate.

Mr. Vineeth received the petitions and assured them to take necessary actions.

He also received 794 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.

