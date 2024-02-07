Residents of Krishnaswamy Nagar face challenges over underground drainage connections

February 07, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 64: Ramanathapuram (Central Zone) Main areas: Periyar Nagar, Krishnaswamy Nagar, KNK Street, Post Office Road, Subbaiyya Gounder Street, Sowripalayam Road Voters: Female - 10400, Male - 10086, Others - 0, Total - 20486 Councillor: S. Jayapradha Devi Srinivasan (DMK) Contact number: 8925514064 Issues: Haphazard installation of underground drainage pipes, open dumping of waste Infrastructure: Urban primary health centre, anganwadi centre

Residents of Krishnaswamy Nagar in Ramanathapuram (Ward 64) have long been accustomed to open drains with stagnant sewage. However, since September 2023, matters have worsened with the laying of newer underground drainage (UGD) pipes along with individual connections.

These concerns are mirrored by residents across Periyar Nagar and Post Office Road, Sadayyappan Road and Subbaiyya Gounder Street.

Saritha, residing on Sadayappan Road, voiced her discontent regarding the post-UGD connection scenario, saying, “Although drains have been installed underground and house connections have been provided, no efforts were made to repair the roads after laying pipes under them and along the road-sides.”

While the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) initiated the replacement of the old open drain system in the ward with newer UGD pipes in 2023, residents criticise its execution, citing haphazard laying of pipes and incomplete connections to houses.

Additionally, residents of Krishnaswamy Nagar allege that sub-contractors and ground staff who lay the pipes have been soliciting payments for individual house connections, despite these payments already being covered under property tax. “We were asked to pay ₹1,000 by workers for individual house connections. But, later, there was no sign of them and we still have not got our connections,” a resident of Post office Road said.

However, a local sub-contractor refuted these claims, urging residents to reach out directly to the Corporation with any concerns.

Further, residents of Street No. 44 and Sadayappan Nagar expressed dismay over the infrequent waste collection in the ward.

A sanitation official from the CCMC countered these allegations, attributing the issue to residents dumping waste before the scheduled collection time. “Conservancy workers collect waste by 8 a.m. but people do not wait till then. Despite trying to reason with residents, our workers find heaps of garbage lying in the open every day.”

Proposing solutions to the issue, the residents said, “It will be beneficial if the CCMC conducts a secondary survey of the ward with the help of residents to ensure that all houses are accounted for and that newer pipelines are laid uniformly.”