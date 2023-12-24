Residents of Kolathur in Salem want Tasmac outlet near bus stand shifted

December 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The residents of Kolathur Town Panchayat in Salem have demanded shifting of a Tasmac outlet functioning near the main bus stand.

Kolathur, with a population of 15,000 and located 60 km from Salem city on Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, witnesses heavy vehicular traffic.

After the residents raised a furore over the presence of a Tasmac outlet close to the bus stand, the town panchayat passed a resolution in April last year to shift the outlet from Cinema Set Road. However, the outlet continues to function at the same location. On Friday, the Panchayat passed a resolution again in this regard and submitted it to the district Tasmac officials.

N. Prasanth, a resident, alleged that people consuming liquor at the outlet quarrelled with each other, and teased women waiting at the bus stand. They even attacked those questioning them. The youth, after consuming liquor, conduct bike races in the evening near the bus stand, endangering the lives of other road users, he said.

Kolathur Town Panchayat president K. Balasubramanian (DMK) said that tipplers defecated at an open place near the town panchayat toilets and shops near the bus stand. “In Kolathur panchayat, property owners charge ₹ 15,000 to ₹20,000 a month as rent for shops. Though the panchayat shops are available for ₹3,200 a month for rent, there are no takers for the shops located near the outlet and bus stand. There are four Tasmac outlets in the panchayat. We are only asking to shift the shop and not close it. So, considering the safety of public, this outlet should be shifted immediately,” he said.

Salem district Tasmac officials said they chose places near Chitrapattipudur and Alamarathupatti to shift the outlet. But, the two panchayats passed resolutions at the gram sabha meeting urging not to open outlets in the panchayats. The officials were in the process of identifying an alternative location, and would shift the outlet when they find one.