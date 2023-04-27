Residents of Kodangipalayam, Eachampatti in Tiruppur oppose quarry proposal at public hearing

April 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Residents of Kodangipalayam and Eachampatti here expressed their strong opposition to the proposal for stone quarries in their villages, during a public hearing at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Representatives of environmental and public welfare organisations expressed their disapproval of the proposal at the hearing chaired by District Collector S. Vineeth.

“We are prepared to submit documents to prove that the locations identified for quarrying are not suitable as per the environmental norms,” N. Shanmugam, Coordinator, Tamil Nadu Sutruchoolal Padhugappu Iyakkam, said.

“We will approach the National Green Tribunal if the authorities go ahead with the proposal,” he said.

The residents said during the meeting that the sites identified for the quarries were close to residential localities and that there were also streams running across the sites.