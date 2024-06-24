GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Karapadi Colony in Erode seek community hall

Published - June 24, 2024 07:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

People from Karapadi Colony in Nambiyur block have urged the district administration to construct a community hall in their area and submitted a petition to the district administration during the grievance day meeting here on Monday.

Their petition highlighted that over 350 families from the Adi Dravidar community have resided in the colony for many years. Most of them work as daily wage labourers in agriculture and cleaning. Due to the lack of a community hall, they are forced to conduct events such as marriages and ear-piercing ceremonies outside their area, increasing expenses. As the majority of them are daily wage workers, they are unable to afford renting marriage halls and transportation. The residents have identified vacant government land in their area and have urged the administration to construct a community hall for the benefit of all the families.

