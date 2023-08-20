HamberMenu
Residents of Kannankurichi near Salem demand shifting of Tasmac outlets

August 20, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Tasmac outlets functioning at Kannankurichi near Salem city on Sunday.

Tasmac outlets functioning at Kannankurichi near Salem city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The residents of Kannankurichi, near Salem city, have demanded shifting of two Tasmac outlets functioning in the residential area.

Kannankurichi town panchayat, located near Salem city with 3,000 houses, has two Tasmac outlets.

R. Raja, a resident of Kannankurichi, said that while the Supreme Court ordered closure of Tasmac outlets functioning on the highways in 2017, a Tasmac outlet was opened at Kannankurichi. As the shop was opened in a residential area and a government school is also functioning near the outlet, the residents raised objections. But, the shop was not shifted.

Later, a bar was constructed next to the outlet, and in 2021, one more outlet was opened near the existing one. “While the State government recently closed 500 Tasmac outlets, we expected these two shops will be closed. The Kannankurichi police station is situated hardly 400 metres from the outlet. But, people in an inebriated state create many issues in the locality,” Mr. Raja said.

Sathya (name changed), a construction worker, alleged that in the evenings, when women walked past the outlets to reach home after work, people in an inebriated state tease them and sometimes, verbally abuse them too. On Saturdays, during the weekly market, the crowd would be more to buy vegetables and groceries. The outlet was open at that time too. The State government should shift the two outlets from Kannankurichi, she said.

Salem District Tasmac officials said that recently, when 500 Tasmac outlets were closed across the State, 17 outlets that were problematic to people in Salem district were identified and shut down. “Regarding the Kannankurichi outlets, we will inspect and look for the possibility of shifting them,” an official said.

