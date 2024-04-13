Residents of hamlets on Anamalai Hills in Tiruppur district demand separate panchayat for health, educational needs

April 13, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A recent incident of a pregnant woman in labour who had to be carried on a makeshift stretcher from a remote hamlet adjoining Udumalpet in the Anamalai Hills in Tiruppur district to the nearest primary health centre, has prompted the tribal residents in this cluster of hamlets to reiterate their long-pending demand for the formation of a new village panchayat to address their basic needs of school education and health.

In the absence of a Primary Health Centre at their village, the woman Nagammal (22) had to be carried on th stretcher for seven km by her husband and relatives, from their house in Kuzhipatti to the Thirumoorthy Hill Settlement, and from there, was taken in a vehicle to the Primary Health Centre at Erisanampatti, about 15 km away, where she delivered a female baby.

Work to lay a road from Kurumalai, which is close to the hamlets to Thirumoorthy Hill Settlement at a cost of ₹49 lakh has been initiated. However, a properly functioning school and basic healthcare still remain out of reach for residents here, as their hamlets fall under the jurisdictions of different panchayats, administrative centres for which are located very far away, residents complain.

For instance, Kuzhipatti, Melkurumalai and Kilkurumalai hamlets are under the jurisdiction of Dhali Town Panchayat while Manadappu and Kattupatti are under the ambit of Devanampudur Panchayat which is located to the east of Pollachi-Aliyar Road in the plains.

For a long time now, residents here have desisted from voting in the elections to the local bodies, demanding that a a new panchayat for their cluster of hamlets be formed.

A Primary Health Centre for these clusters is an absolute necessity, said S. Thanraj, a tribal rights activist. The presence of the Panchayat office here would also pave way for implementing the MGNREGA scheme to improve livelihoods, he pointed out.

Moreover, the government has to consider the high drop-out rate among schoolchildren at the hamlets: the only primary school for the hamlets has a teacher who only comes in two or three days a week. Students have to move to the plains even for upper primary education, but many drop out eventually, Mr. Thanraj said.