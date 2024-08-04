Residents of Gugai in Salem demand re-laying of roads

The residents of Gugai and Karungalpatti have demanded re-laying of the damaged roads on Tiruchi Main Road that was dug for Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works, considering the local mariamman temple festival.

Vehicles heading to districts such as Tiruchi, Karur, and Dindigul and those proceeding towards Coimbatore or Tiruppur pass through the Tiruchi Main Road, which passes between Gugai and Karungalpatti roads in Salem Corporation, to reach the national highways.

The Salem Corporation completed one part of the underground drainage pipe laying works last year and in May this year, it started digging the road for the second phase works. The works were to be completed the same month.

However, even after three months, the work remained incomplete and the road dug up for this was closed with mud. As the Gugai Mariamman Kovil temple Aadi festival had begun, the local residents are demanding the civic body to re-lay the road at the earliest.

N. Krishnan, a resident of Gugai, said that as part of the Mariamman temple festival, the famous Vandivedikkai programme would be held this week. People would gather on the Gugai and Tiruchi Main Road to witness the event. Rainwater had stagnated in the pits dug for the UGD works and on August 1, a van that passed over the mud covering the pits overturned in the middle of the road. So, considering the festival, the Corporation should complete the work soon and lay the roads immediately, he said.

Salem Corporation officials said the UGD works would be completed before Monday and it had already paid money for the restoration of the road. The Highway Department would immediately lay roads, they said.