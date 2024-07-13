ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of gated community in Coimbatore’s Race Course complain of monkey menace

Published - July 13, 2024 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Six bonnet macaques are frequenting the apartment complex and causing disturbances to the residents by stealing food, entering flats and chasing children, say the residents

The Hindu Bureau

Monkeys sitting outside the window of a flat at Raheja Enclave at Race Course in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Raheja Enclave at Race Course in Coimbatore city are demanding the intervention of the Forest Department as a troop of monkeys have started entering the flats and stealing eatables.

Residents want the Department to capture and relocate the monkeys as at least three people were attacked by the simians in the recent past.

According to the residents, seven monkeys started visiting the gated community in the heart of the city two years ago. They slowly settled on the premises as they started getting food.

At present, six bonnet macaques are frequenting the apartment complex and causing disturbances to the residents by stealing food, entering flats and chasing children, said the residents.

Forest Dept. places cage to trap monkeys that raid houses for food

“Due to the monkey menace, we are unable to open windows and doors. All the residents have closed their balcony with nets to prevent monkeys from entering flats. However, they manage to sneak inside by damaging the nets. They also attack people in order to get food. One child was chased by monkeys today (July 13, 2024 ) morning,” said Neena Dhanan, a resident.

Ms. Dhanan said she visited the Forest Department office and lodged a complaint regarding the disturbance caused by monkeys. However, no action was taken or cages were placed to trap the monkeys.

Shy primates shun forests and take over Valparai looking for food

Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Thirumurugan said the monkeys are believed to have settled in the gated community after they were given food by people. Monkeys exhibit aggression when they are denied food, he said.

“We have received complaints from the residents and the Department will place cages to trap the monkeys. They would be captured soon,” he said.

Get The Hindu News App on

