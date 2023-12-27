Residents of Coimbatore’s Ward 58 demand implementation of UGD

December 27, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 58: Singanallur (East Zone) Main areas Kothari Nagar, Pattanam Main Road, Vellalore Road, Singai Nagar Voters Female - 6425 , Male - 6276, Others - 1, Total - 12702 Councillor G. Sumithra (DMK) Contact number 8925514058 Issues UGD and SUEZ 24x7 drinking water projects delayed Infrastructure SBM toilet, Corporation playground, Urban Primary Health Centre

Residents in Coimbatore city’s Singanallur area (Ward 58), under the East Zone, are advocating for the implementation of an underground drainage (UGD) system to address persistent open drain and road-related challenges.

Supported by councillor G. Sumithra (DMK), the appeal is a direct response to the clogging of open drains and stagnation of sewage within the Ward, with a particular focus on Kothari Nagar.

The problems stem from the disposal of garbage into these open drains, resulting in frequent blockages. This, in turn, leads to the flooding of sewage water onto already dilapidated roads, making them hazardous for motorists.

“During rain, water tends to flow out of open drains which are often clogged with garbage. This leads to slippery roads,” said the councillor. She submitted a formal request to expedite the process of implementing the UGD system, at the recent council meeting of the Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Ramesh Murali, a resident of Devendra Street and a decade-long inhabitant of the ward, said, “Kothari Nagar and several main roads are difficult to navigate. I have also fallen off my bike many times due to poor road infrastructure.”

However, new roads have also been sanctioned for the ward but works will commence only after the completion of the UGD project. “Earlier, the project was stalled in the ward because some of the areas were low-lying and a new survey was required to identify how various pipes will be connected,” a Corporation engineer said.

In response to the community’s demands, a senior official revealed that plans to introduce drainage systems in Ondipudur and Singanallur are underway. “A proposal for laying pipes has been accepted, with plans to commence the project in January 2024 and complete it within 10 months,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT