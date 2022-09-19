Residents of Choundeshwari Colony in Coimbatore oppose relocation of Tasmac outlet

The residents of Choundeshwari Colony at Karumathampatti Municipality in Coimbatore submitted a petition at the Collectorate on Monday against shifting a Tasmac outlet to their area. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The residents of Choundeshwari Colony (Ward 27) at Karumathampatti Municipality in the district staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday against the relocation of a TASMAC outlet to their area. They submitted a petition to the District Collector seeking closure of the outlet.

The locals, along with DMK councillors and BJP district women’s wing members, said that the outlet was earlier functioning on Somanur-Elachipalayam Road in the same Municipality. On September 13, it was relocated to Choundeswari Colony. When the residents protested against the opening of shop in their area, the Karumathampatti police held talks with them and promised that their request to shutdown the shop would be addressed, the petition said.

The petition also sadi that over 250 families were residing in the Colony and the shop posed a threat to children, women and the elderly in the locality.